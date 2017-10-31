SCAM ALERT: Police warn of phone calls about warrants

Police are hoping those they serve won't get tricked by another phone scam making the rounds.

The West Plains Police Department issued a warning on their Facebook page Tuesday about residents in and around the city starting to get phone calls saying they have warrants for their arrest.

The callers are trying to represent themselves as officers, deputies, and even a judge to try to get personal information to pay the "fines" over the the phone.

WPPD reminds residents to never give out personal information over the phone.

The department also stated that authorities and courts will not call you if you have or could potentially have a warrant out for your arrest. They also do not take payments over the phone if you do have a warrant.

Contact your local law enforcement agency for any other questions.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android