I-555 in Poinsett Co. back open

A crash that closed traffic on Interstate 555 just north of Payneway, has now been cleared according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

ARDOT reported the crash closed the southbound lanes of I-555 for about 50 minutes.

There is no word on if there were any injuries reported.

