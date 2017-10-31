Two men arrested following Jonesboro shooting

Two men are in custody after an investigation into a Jonesboro shooting.

Octavius Lloyd, 20, and 19-year-old Kendrick Bailey were arrested following a shooting on Oct. 24.

According to court documents, Jonesboro police officers were called to the intersection of S. Patrick St. and Oak St. in regards to the shooting.

Officers reported finding two witnesses and 26 spent shell casings from a .223-caliber rifle scattered on the road.

Another group of officers met with the victim, Austin McCullough, as he was en route to a Jonesboro hospital. He sustained a grazing wound to the right should which was not considered life threatening.

McCullough said he was talking with his cousin in the street when a red passenger car pulled up and multiple shots were fired at him from a rifle in the rear passenger seat.

The man described the vehicle and all four in the persons inside.

Court document state McCullough described Lloyd as the one who "aimed the black AR-15 style rifle" out the rear window and shot in his direction.

He also told officers Bailey was driving and pointed a small black handgun at him, but he did not know if Bailey had shot at him. Police noted they only found rifle rounds at the scene.

McCullough said he knew the identities of the men because they had been friends in the past. He also picked Lloyd out of a lineup as the shooter.

On Monday, officers with the Drug Task Force were surveilling the suspect's house. The pair, one of which was carrying a handgun, left in the same vehicle used in the shooting.

Officers stopped the vehicle at another location and Lloyd and Bailey were detained.

While searching the vehicle, which had a strong odor of marijuana, court documents state a small semi-automatic pistol was recovered under the passenger's seat where Lloyd had been sitting.

Police stated the handgun came back stolen from a recent vehicle breaking and entering case.

A small bag of marijuana was found under the driver's seat. Bailey told officers it was his for personal use.

Both men were arrested and taken to the police department for questioning.

Lloyd was charged with first-degree battery and theft by receiving of a firearm.

Bailey was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a Schedule VI substance. His bond was set at $50,000 and a court date was set for Dec. 27.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android