CCSO giving up razors for charity

Last year a hairier Sheriff Marty Boyd presented a check to Habitat for Humanity following No Shave November. (Source: KAIT)

Things are about to get hairy at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.

Once again, Sheriff Marty Boyd has given deputies the go-ahead to grow a beard during No Shave November.

The cost to participate is $30, with all proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro.

Last year, 37 deputies participated and raised more than $1,000 for the non-profit group.

