Two motorcycle wreck sends one to the hospital

Jonesboro police say the cause of a wreck involving two motorcycles Monday night is unknown.

The incident happened near the entrance of the Woodland Heights Subdivision on South Culberhouse Road. Jonesboro police were called to the scene around 10:40 p.m.

According to a crash report, 30-year-old Layne Fivecoat and 28-year-old Taylor Mackey were riding tandem down South Culberhouse when the wreck happened. Fivecoat was riding a red Honda CBR. Mackey was on a gray and black Yamaha R6.

“Mackey advised that he was slightly behind and to the left of Fivecoat,” the report states. “Fivecoat could not remember what happened to cause him to wreck his motorcycle. Mackey could not remember what happened either.”

Police say Fivecoat appeared to have a broken right leg at the scene. He was taken to St. Bernards by ambulance. Mackey was not injured.

Both motorcycles sustained approximately $2,500 in damage.

