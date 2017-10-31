JPD: pedestrian injured in early October wreck has died

Jonesboro police say a wreck involving a car and a pedestrian in early October has resulted in a fatality.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, on East Johnson Avenue.

Delano McDaniel, 41, of Wynne, died in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 28, from injuries sustained in the incident.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department crash report, a woman in a white van was driving west on E. Johnson Avenue when McDaniel stepped into the roadway in front of her car. The woman told police she saw McDaniel “suddenly jump into the road in front of her.” The report states McDaniel was launched 10-15 feet into the air and then landed on the sidewalk.

“I asked if it appeared that he did it on purpose or if it was accidental and she stated that it happened so fast that she could not tell,” the report states.

A witness driving behind the woman said he saw McDaniel step in front of the woman’s car, and didn’t believe she could have stopped quickly enough to avoid the accident.

An officer, who was near the scene when it happened, heard the impact and saw McDaniel in the air. The officer said he also noticed the woman’s car was “nosed down” as if she was braking.

Police say McDaniel was unconscious but breathing after the wreck. By the time Medic One arrived on the scene, he had started talking. Police say McDaniel was able to provide them with his name and date of birth before Hospital Wing airlifted him to Regional One Health in Memphis.

Days later, Jonesboro police were able to get surveillance video from a service station located across the street from the accident scene.

The report states it appeared McDaniel was “intentionally attempting to run out in front of” the woman’s car.

On Oct. 30, Jonesboro police were notified that McDaniel died from the injuries he sustained in the accident. McDaniel passed away shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 28.

