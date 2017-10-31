JPD: man standing in road, wearing all black hit by car

Jonesboro police say a man was standing in the middle of Caraway Road and wearing all black when he was hit by a car Monday evening.

JPD was called to Caraway Road near the Kirin Restaurant around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

A crash report states Montes Salvador, 49, of Cordova, TN, was standing in the turn lane of South Caraway Road attempting to cross the road to go to Kirin when he was hit by a car driven by Keith Fears, 51, of Walnut Ridge.

An incident report states Fears merged into the turn lane to turn into Kirin when he hit Salvador. Fears told police Salvador was wearing all black.

Salvador refused medical treatment at the scene.

Fears was not cited.

