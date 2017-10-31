High-speed chase on new bypass ends in fiery crash

A high-speed chase on the new Paragould bypass, which is still under construction, came to a fiery end when the suspect’s vehicle slammed into a parked tar truck.

Early Tuesday morning, Sgt. Dustin Estes spotted a green car driven by 25-year-old Dylan Sims of Paragould in the Kum & Go parking lot, 2625 W. Kingshighway.

Knowing Sims was wanted on a nationwide parole warrant, Estes pulled into the parking lot. As he did so, Sims took off.

Estes, according to his initial incident report, radioed dispatch that he was in pursuit westbound on Highway 412 and requested backup. He said Sims was traveling in excess of 70 miles an hour, swerving across all five lanes of traffic.

When they reached Walcott Road, Sims made a hard left and floored it.

With Estes on his bumper, Sims reportedly started to “brake check” the deputy.

When the chase turned onto Spring Grove Road, Estes then saw there were three people in the car.

Sims then made a hard right onto Greene County Road 726. Estes said he was “still trying to get me to hit them,” so the deputy backed off but continued to chase them.

The car made another hard right onto CR 736, swerving toward an oncoming deputy’s cruiser, forcing it off the road, the report said.

As it traveled the length of 736, “the vehicle’s front passenger started throwing several items out the window of the vehicle,” Estes reported.

Once they reached Highway 49 South, the deputy managed to gain distance on the car and attempted to get in front of the vehicle so he and two other deputies could box in the car.

“Mr. Sims then rammed the driver’s side of my patrol unit about 60 mph,” Estes reported.

The suspect’s car then turned onto the new part of the bypass that is under construction. The deputies followed at 70 mph.

After ramming the deputy’s cruiser again, Sims crashed into a tar truck.

“The car hit the rear of the truck around 60 mph,” Estes said. “Once the car hit the truck, it burst into flames under the hood.”

The deputy jumped out of his vehicle, with his weapon drawn, and ran toward the crashed car. He then saw all three occupants were out of the car and running north. He and the other deputies chased them down and took them into custody.

The Paragould Fire Department extinguished the flames before they spread to the truck. An ambulance crew called to the scene checked and released the suspects into the deputies’ custody.

Sims, along with 19-year-old Sarah Bradshaw and 28-year-old Melvin E. Straub, was taken to the Greene County Detention Center.

Sims was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault on a correctional facility employee, criminal mischief, fleeing, criminal trespass in or on a vehicle or structure/premises, reckless driving, and a seatbelt violation.

Bradshaw was charged with hindering apprehension of prosecution, littering, fleeing, and resisting arrest.

Straub was charged with fleeing and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android