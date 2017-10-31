Police arrest man accused of threatening woman's life with gun

Police arrested a man after they say he put a gun to a woman’s head and threatened to kill her.

Leachville police say early on the morning of Friday, Oct. 13, 39-year-old Toby Mejia attacked a woman at the Honey Cypress Apartments, 102 E. 11th St.

The 37-year-old victim told police that Mejia beat and choked her, then pulled a gun from the waistband of his pants and put it to her head saying he was going to kill her.

The woman managed to get away from Mejia and called the police, according to a news release from the police department. While waiting for officers to arrive, Mejia sent her several text messages, including a photo of a gun.

Officers found Mejia sitting in a parked vehicle outside of the apartment. They reportedly found a Smith & Wesson .38 special inside the car.

They arrested Mejia on suspicion of carrying a prohibited weapon at the scene. On Oct. 19, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault.

Police arrested him four days later. He is currently free on a $5,000 bond awaiting his next court appearance.

