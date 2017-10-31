A Better Region 8: A tough story to tell about animal shelters

I've shown pictures of my Pit Bulls many times here on A Better Region 8. Louie is a Pit Bull mix and Bluebelle is a blue Brindle. We've had them for a long time and have received criticism and support for owning the controversial breed.

Growing up, we always had dogs adopted from shelters and it's a practice that we've continued as adults. While living in Memphis, my family rescued both of our dogs from Memphis Animal Control, which is a kill shelter. We didn’t aim at adopting Pit Bulls. Our goal was to find good dogs for our family and do our part in helping control the stray dog population. These two were facing death.

My dogs are the lucky ones, and our family is better because of them.

But not all dogs are so lucky.

Meet Sadie. Sadie and her puppies were dumped and ended up in the care of Jonesboro Animal Control. Her cute little puppies have all been adopted but their mother, Sadie has not. Time is running out for her.

This Thursday, at 10, Region 8 News takes you inside Jonesboro Animal Control to experience through Sadie’s eyes what a dog goes from beginning to end. We show the toll euthanasia takes on the people who work for kill shelters and explore the need for pet adoption and reveal just how many animals like Sadie there are for adoption.

It's a tough story to tell, but it's an important one on so many levels. Taking the time to see a story like this gives us perspective, gives us the chance to find ways to help and makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, VP & General Manager

