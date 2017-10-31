Teen nears completion of years-long fire hydrant project

A Mississippi County teen's project, which was two years in the making, is nearing completion.

Jayden Fowler, a senior at Buffalo Island Central, took on a project during his sophomore year to help local firefighters.

Region 8 News introduced you to Fowler in April 2016 when he was in the process of creating an app that will serve as a GPS for local firefighters.

Fowler’s app will help local fire departments pinpoint the closest fire hydrants during an emergency.

On Tuesday, Region 8 News caught up with Fowler again. He is now wrapping up on his years-long project.

He was in Leachville testing the hydrants’ water pressure.

He’ll then add the collected data to the app, which will show firefighters which hydrants produce the most water.

“I hope that this will be helpful and that they can use it,” he said. “Instead of before, Leachville had a huge map. So, they just had to use that and just had to learn it. I just hope this makes a difference and helps them put out fires quicker.”

The BIC senior also remains hopeful that utilizing the app could save lives down the road.

The app covers multiple counties in Region 8 and is scheduled for completion by December, just before Fowler graduates high school and moves on.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

