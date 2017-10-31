City officials praise inmates' hard work on town project

City officials praised the hard work inmates put into clearing out a ditch in Leachville Tuesday.

About 14 inmates spent their entire day clearing out the main drainage ditch in town.

According to Robert Ballard, the town’s public works superintendent, the ditch has been cluttered with debris, which would clog up during storms and showers.

He said that has caused the city park and parts of the school grounds to flood in the past.

The city requested the inmates for help, and on Tuesday officials were proud to see how much hard work they put into the job.

The inmates even got a small token of appreciation.

“They started about 7:30 this morning and they've worked pretty much nonstop on that ditch all day just cleaning that debris out of it and getting it ready, and generally we give them a meal or something because they work so hard,” Ballard said.

The city fed the inmates and Ballard said come next rain, they hope to see flood improvements.

