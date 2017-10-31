New helmets use technology to monitor for concussions

One Arkansas school recently bought new football helmets with quite the advanced equipment.

Lonoke High School purchased Riddell In Site Helmets for every 7th through 12th-grade football player.

The helmets help monitor for potential concussions, with special sensors that'll alert coaches or staff members if a player sustained a hit within the 95th percentile of hits.

"It's going to beep and tell, you know, the trainer, it'll say, you know this 55, and so, it'll tell the name, it'll say even their position and it'll alert them to get them out of the game and talk with them," Taggart Moore, head football coach at Lonoke High School.

Moore said the results have been positive since the introduction of the helmets.

"It's pretty fail-proof, I mean, if you got all the equipment out there and all ready to go and I mean, the kids, you can tell, even if they were to get a concussion it would be monitored very quickly," Moore said.

The helmets aren't the only way Moore is keeping his players safe.

He added the way coaches teach their players to tackle in the game helps lead to fewer concussions.

