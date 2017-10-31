Mother: Son overdosed while in prison

A mother in Central Arkansas says her son died days after overdosing on synthetic marijuana, or K2, while he was in prison.

The mother, Sharon Benton, said her son DeAngelo Moore’s overdose happened at the East Arkansas Regional Unit on Feb. 9.

According to NBC Affiliate KARK, Moore was taken to a Memphis hospital on Feb. 10 after she said he overdosed.

Brown said she did not know why he ended up in the hospital until someone from the hospital told her.

Arkansas Department of Correction officials said they have signage inside and outside prison warning of the of the dangers of drugs.

