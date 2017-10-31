Parents react to sheriff's department Facebook post

One sheriff's office posted to their Facebook page, warning parents as they took their children out trick or treating Tuesday night.

According to a report from NBC affiliate KARK in Little Rock, the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office posted addresses of known convicted sex offenders.

The department said they post the addresses each year to help remind parents of areas to avoid.

One parent, Jesse Casey, said he's on board with the idea.

"Yeah, it was a good idea, keeps us away from the dangerous people out there," Casey said.

One woman, Stephanie Tullos, didn't agree, claiming the release of information could open the door to more crimes or acts of violence in the neighborhoods.

However, Casey said that shouldn't matter when it comes to the safety of children.

"If the individuals didn't want heat, they should have thought about that before they committed the crime," Casey said.

The sheriff's department added the information is already available online, even if people don't see the Facebook post.

