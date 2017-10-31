9-year-old boy injured after Halloween night shooting

A 9-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound to his hand after two men tried to rob his home Tuesday night.

According to Lt. Stephen McDaniel with the Jonesboro Police Department, police arrived in the 2200-block of Parkside Drive to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, they learned the resident of the home got a knock at his door after 9 p.m.

When he answered the door, two men, one wearing a brownish tan hoodie and the other wearing a black hoodie, held a gun in his face trying to rob him, according to McDaniel.

The victim said he ran to his bedroom to get his handgun and when he noticed his bedroom door opening behind him, he fired off several shots in the direction he suspected the two men were coming.

The suspects then ran off. Officers say they do not know if the suspects were hit, but the 9-year-old boy in the next room caught one of the bullets in his finger.

Angel Esparza, the boy's best friend, and neighbor said he had no idea what was going on.

"I was just laying down in my room coloring and stuff, and I just heard like around six gunshots," said Esparza. "We turned off the lights at first, but then it seemed like nothing, but later my dad came in and said there was a lot of cops outside."

Esparza said when he looked out to see what was going on, he noticed his friend had been hurt.

"He was in a blanket going to the ambulance and I just started like freaking out," said Esparza.

At first, he thought the worst was yet to come.

"They didn't tell me he was shot in the hand, they just said he was shot and I immediately started crying. I didn't think he was going to make it," said Esparza.

His friend was later taken to St. Bernards Medical Center but has been released.

Esparza said he is just relieved that his friend is fine.

"Hopefully he gets back healthy soon and by the next couple of days he is fine and we can start playing outside," said Esparza. "That is basically all I really want right now to make sure he is safe."

The investigation is still ongoing, but police urge anyone with any information about this incident to call Crimestoppers at (870) 935-STOP (7867).

