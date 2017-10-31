JPD investigates Tuesday night shooting

Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday night.

According to Cpl. David McDaniel, public information specialist with JPD, the shooting happened off of Parkside Drive.

The victim has a non life-threatening injury, possibly to the hand.

Officers are on the scene.

Region 8 News has a crew en-route to the scene.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android