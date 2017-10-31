Demolition continues to on former Blessed Sacrament building

A Jonesboro building is becoming a piece of history to make room for the future.

The Blessed Sacrament building was torn down on Tuesday.

The property was sold to St. Bernards Medical Center.

A five-story surgical and intensive care tower will be built in its place.

Members of the Blessed Sacrament hope to have a new church built by Dec. 2018 on Highland Drive.

