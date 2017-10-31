Neighborhood bringing back normalcy with Halloween after Harvey

The neighborhoods not ravaged by Hurricane Harvey stepped up to make sure Halloween went on.

Halloween is a big deal on one street in Houston.

One house is known for costumes, characters, and even a hearse outside.

While in past years the only people who lived on the street were invited, but this year that list grew.

“43% of our neighborhood was affected by Harvey and we’re trying to being out neighbors back for at least one night,” said Amy Mueller. “Give kids and families a night of normalcy. Something that’s just normal. Halloween should be normal day and bring everyone home for the night.”

In Bellaire, the Optimists offered a free festival since very few porch lights were going to turn on for trick-or-treaters.

