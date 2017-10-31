Instructors to undergo additional training to provide enhanced licensed permits

Arkansas will soon see guns in public colleges, government buildings, and some bars but not until those with a concealed carry license get additional training for an enhanced carry permit.

Scott Vaughn, the owner of Vaughn Fire Arms Training, has been teaching concealed carry classes for 15 years.

“I also work at Arkansas State University-Newport in Jonesboro and there have been some concerns about campuses having concealed carry so this extra training will be great,” said Vaughn.

Arkansas State Police held a public hearing with instructors to inform them of the stricter rules.

“As soon as the enhanced licensing is available, the instructors will be able to take the training which is an eight-hour course,” said Vaughn. “Six hours in class two hours on the range.”

Under ASP’s draft rules, the program will guide instructors like Vaughn who will then teach the training courses from the curriculum made by ASP for people wanting an enhanced permit.

“These rules also make it to where instructors are required to be certified with enhanced training instructor’s certificate or their instructor license will expire in March,” said Vaughn.”

Vaughn said he feels that rule helps better certify others when the time comes.

“The laws that I hand out in the class are 15 pages long so you got 29 pages of rules that will cover those 15 pages, and there is going to be a lot of stuff that comes out of it,” said Vaughn.

Some of the proposed rules in the 29 pages also require license holders to pass a range training test and learn how to work with police during events like a mass shooting.

ASP is taking comments from Arkansans on their website until November 10.

Lawmakers will then consider them along with the draft rules during a committee meeting in December.

