No injuries reported in GCT school bus accident

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Traffic was backed up on Highway 358 in Greene County after an early morning school bus crash.

Greene County Tech Superintendent Gene Weeks said the bus cut a corner short while trying to turn onto County Road 715 and turned into a ditch.

No injuries were reported.

Weeks said the children were taken off that school bus and were placed on another one already on the way to campus.

