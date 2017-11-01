Study shows dogs can benefit pregnant women - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Study shows dogs can benefit pregnant women

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(KAIT) -

While pregnant women are encouraged to avoid many things, a new study shows a dog isn’t one of them.

In a report by Medical News Today, a study shows dogs may lower the risk of childhood eczema and reduce asthma symptoms.

This study correlates with other studies that have been conducted on the benefits of dogs in the household.

To read the full report and see the advantages, click here

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • More reward money offered for info on escaped inmates

    More reward money offered for info on escaped inmates

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-11-01 18:09:08 GMT
    Wednesday, November 1 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-11-01 19:06:09 GMT

    Two more law enforcement agencies are offering up rewards for information resulting in the arrest of two escaped inmates.

    Two more law enforcement agencies are offering up rewards for information resulting in the arrest of two escaped inmates.

  • Armed robbery suspect ordered sandwich, then money

    Armed robbery suspect ordered sandwich, then money

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-11-01 18:35:01 GMT
    Wednesday, November 1 2017 2:53 PM EDT2017-11-01 18:53:20 GMT

    Authorities say a man ordered a sandwich then ordered an employee to give him all the money while holding a gun.

    Authorities say a man ordered a sandwich then ordered an employee to give him all the money while holding a gun.

  • Study shows dogs can benefit pregnant women

    Study shows dogs can benefit pregnant women

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 10:27 AM EDT2017-11-01 14:27:50 GMT
    Wednesday, November 1 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-11-01 16:42:36 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    While pregnant women are encouraged to avoid many things, a new study shows a dog isn’t one of them.

    While pregnant women are encouraged to avoid many things, a new study shows a dog isn’t one of them.

    •   
Powered by Frankly