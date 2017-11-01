Study shows dogs can benefit pregnant women

While pregnant women are encouraged to avoid many things, a new study shows a dog isn’t one of them.

In a report by Medical News Today, a study shows dogs may lower the risk of childhood eczema and reduce asthma symptoms.

This study correlates with other studies that have been conducted on the benefits of dogs in the household.

To read the full report and see the advantages, click here.

