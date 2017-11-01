Teen charged as adult for rape

A teenager was charged as an adult following a rape investigation.

Maner Osiel Gomez, who was 17 at the time of the investigation, is charged with one count of felony rape.

Court documents from Independence County stated officers began looking into the incident on Oct. 24.

Batesville police officers were called to a residence around 2 a.m. and were waved to come to a small building behind the residence by someone with a light. The person was later identified as the victim's mother.

An officer approached the doorway and reportedly found Gomez, who had initially given officers a different name and date of birth, standing in the middle of the shed. A 12-year-old girl, later identified as the victim, was also found standing to the far left of the shed dressed only in a bra and skirt.

The officer had everyone step outside to find out what happened.

The mother said she woke up and found her daughter was not in her bed. She did find the back door of the residence was open.

After going outside to look for her daughter, she found her in the shed "with Mr. Gomez rubbing and kissing on her daughter and then called 911."

The girl was asked if she knew Gomez and said she knew him for about one year.

When asked if she and the suspect had sexual intercourse, the girl said they had and that it was the second time. The first time was about three months prior.

The victim was taken to a local emergency room and later transferred to a children's hospital in Little Rock to be examined.

Gomez was arrested and found to have his own underwear in his pants pocket. The girl's clothes were found laying on the floor of the shed.

After being transported to the Independence County Jail, investigators discovered Gomez's real name and that he was two days away from turning 18.

He was transferred to the White River Juvenile Detention Center on a hold for rape.

An investigator spoke with a juvenile prosecutor and it was later determined that the incident would be pursued as an adult crime.

Two investigators questioned Gomez with one acting as an interpreter.

Gomez denied that he and the girl had sex that morning. However, he said they had planned to before being interrupted.

He also said he had sex with the girl about three months ago, according to court documents. He did not answer when investigators asked him how his underwear got into his pants pocket.

Gomez appeared in court Tuesday and a pretrial hearing date was scheduled for Feb. 27, 2018. He remains in the Independence County Jail.

