New sanitation schedule released for holiday week - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New sanitation schedule released for holiday week

(Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Jonesboro Sanitation Department will be operating on new hours with respect to Veterans Day.

The schedule begins Monday, Nov. 6, according to a press release from the Communications Department.

Incinerator hours will change to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

It will be closed on the weekends.

The incinerator will also close Friday, Nov. 10, for Veterans Day.

