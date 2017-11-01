New sanitation schedule released for holiday week

The Jonesboro Sanitation Department will be operating on new hours with respect to Veterans Day.

The schedule begins Monday, Nov. 6, according to a press release from the Communications Department.

Incinerator hours will change to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

It will be closed on the weekends.

The incinerator will also close Friday, Nov. 10, for Veterans Day.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android