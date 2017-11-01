More reward money offered for info on escaped inmates - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

More reward money offered for info on escaped inmates

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

Two more law enforcement agencies are offering up rewards for information resulting in the arrest of two escaped inmates.

Joseph Phillip Latamondeer and William Joshua Carter escaped the Pemiscot County Jail on Oct. 15.

Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said Wednesday that his office and the U.S. Marshal's Service are offering up to $3,000 each for information that leads to the arrest of the inmates.

Previously, the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced it was offering $1,000 for information.

Latamondeer and Carter are considered armed and dangerous.

Greenwell said if you have information about the men contact the sheriff's office at (573)333-4101, the U.S. Marshal’s Service at (314)539-2212, or your local law enforcement.

