Armed robbery suspect ordered sandwich, then money

Image of the suspect from surveillance video. (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say a man ordered a sandwich then ordered an employee to give him all the money while holding a gun.

Deputy Brannen Hollis responded to the reported robbery at Subway, 9279 Hwy. 63 N. in Bono, around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Hollis was told the suspect ordered a sandwich and was paying with a $10.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office incident report, when the cash register door was opened the suspect ordered the money be given to him before pointing a handgun at the employee.

Once he had the money, the suspect fled in a black Dodge Charger or possibly a Challenger.

The suspect based on surveillance footage is described as a black male, about 5'9" tall, and about 170 pounds. He also had a short, scruffy beard.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

