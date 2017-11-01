Aquatics Center continues to draw crowds throughout colder months

The Batesville Community and Aquatics Center has been successful since opening in May.

The outdoor water park brought a lot of revenue to the town and even into fall, the community center numbers are holding steady, largely thanks to the indoor pools.

Despite falling temperatures, around 700 people visit the community center each day to use the facilities.

That number does not include special events.

This weekend, 11 Junior Olympic swim teams will compete in the 2017 Winter All-Stars qualifying swim meet.

Teams will travel to Batesville from all across the state for the two-day competition.

"We have someone coming all the way from El Dorado and Benton and Bryant," Aquatics Coordinator Kenton Scott said.

Their two conference meets were successful this year, Scott said, and they expect around 1,000 people to come into town for this event.

"I know Batesville wants to see more events like this happen and I think this is just the first stepping stone to hosting even bigger and better meets," Scott said.

A majority of those visitors will stay at area hotels and restaurants during the weekend which, according to Scott, boosts Batesville's local economy.

That is something city officials have hoped this new community center would accomplish.

The aquatics center is also staying busy with classes like water aerobics and therapy sessions held in the pool.

For more information about the center's pool hours, visit their website.

