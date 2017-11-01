3 gas utilities in Arkansas raise winter rates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Utility officials in Arkansas say winter rates have gone up because of an increase in costs to acquire natural gas.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports CenterPoint Energy, Black Hills Energy and Arkansas Oklahoma Gas entered their new rates on Tuesday. Customers will see rate increases ranging from almost 2 percent to nearly 9 percent compared to last November.



The rates took effect Wednesday. The rates are effective through March 31.



CenterPoint had the highest increase, with an increased rate of 8.73 percent compared to last year. CenterPoint spokeswoman Alicia Dixon says the increase also includes energy efficiency surcharge that the utility's commission approved.



State government affairs manager, Rich Davis, says Black Hills Energy increased their rates by 5.56 percent increase.



Arkansas Oklahoma Gas saw the lowest increase, with an increased rate of 1.97 percent.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

