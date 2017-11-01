Man accused of kidnapping daughter, assaulting her mom

A man faces kidnapping charges after police say he took his noncustodial daughter from her mother at knifepoint.

The incident started Monday with an argument on the phone between Toscar Jerrod Smith and the mother of his child, a probable cause affidavit stated.

According to the court documents, the 39-year-old Jonesboro man traveled to the woman’s house and confronted her with a “large knife,” saying he would cut her.

The victim “asked him not to do that in front of the children,” the affidavit stated. “Toscar put the knife down and began choking [the victim] to the point she was unable to breathe.”

Investigators say he then grabbed their child and left the residence. Smith refused to return the child that night or the following day, police said.

Officers found him Tuesday at a home in Jonesboro and arrested him.

On Wednesday he appeared before Craighead County District Judge David Boling who found probable cause to charge Smith with kidnapping, aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening, and domestic battering.

Citing numerous failure to appear warrants and another battery charge against Smith involving the victim in West Memphis, the judge set his bond at $250,000 and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Dec. 27.

Boling also issued a no-contact order with the child’s mother.

