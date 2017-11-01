Trumann School District explores ways to encourage students

The Trumann School District kicked off the Energy Bus Schools initiative where they will spend the school year encouraging students to stay positive and proactive.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Wednesday, the Trumann Elementary School launched the principle, “Drive with Purpose” where school officials discussed ways students can make a difference in their world through their purpose.

Both the Trumann Fire Department and police department members joined the encouragement greeting kids as they went to class.

According to the district, the Energy Bus is a proactive measure they are taking to encourage students to be leaders.

