JPD, PPD investigating burglary at wireless phone stores

Jonesboro and Paragould police are investigating break-ins at cell phone stores in each town.

According to a Jonesboro police incident report, officers were dispatched to A Wireless at 1500 S. Caraway on Nov. 1 just before 5:00 a.m. for a glass break alarm.

Police found the glass front door broken and display cell phones stolen.

A large rock was found on the floor next to the computer desk.

Police discovered that display stands were broken from counters and shelves that held phones were knocked off the wall.

In Jonesboro, the thieves stole more than $7,500 worth of merchandise and did roughly $2,200 in damage to the store.

That same day, a Verizon employee in Paragould who went to open the store, called police to report a burglary.

Just before 8:30 a.m. Corporal Timothy Straub responded to the store at 2811 W. Kingshighway.

A store employee reported finding the front window broken and numerous items, including cell phones and tablets, missing.

Straub processed the scene and notified the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

There are no known suspects at this time.

Jonesboro and Paragould detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects. If you have any information you can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867), Detective Cody Oost with PPD at 870-236-5879, or Detective Brian Arnold with JPD at 870-932-6710 ext. 2555.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android