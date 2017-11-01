Paragould police investigating burglary at Verizon store

Before opening the store Wednesday, a Verizon employee first called Paragould police to report a burglary.

Just before 8:30 a.m. Corporal Timothy Straub responded to the store at 2811 W. Kingshighway.

A store employee reported finding the front window broken and numerous items, including cell phones and tablets, missing.

Straub processed the scene and notified the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

There are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on the break-in should contact the Paragould Police Department at 870-236-7621.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android