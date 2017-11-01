Subway treats Mission Outreach to a free lunch

A national restaurant chain is giving back to the community.

On Friday, Nov. 3, Subway will participate in World Sandwich Day. As a part of the campaign, employees showed up at Mission Outreach in Paragould on Wednesday to donate sandwiches for lunch.

Cheri Peters, executive director of Mission Outreach, said it is help like this that makes all the difference.

“It means so much,” Peters said. “Otherwise, we would be preparing a meal today for this many people. It’s saving us money when folks donate sandwiches, just like Subway did today. I think it’s wonderful.”

Subway employees were just as thrilled.

“Most of our Subways are locally owned,” said Anita Folkes, an area manager. “This is a way of giving back to our community. And the Mission Outreach here helps a lot of people. So, we want to help them help people in our community.”

Peters said few people realize how big the need is in Region 8.

“I think if somebody came by and saw how many folks we have coming in, they would be surprised,” Peters said.

She added that many people are unaware that the mission also has a soup kitchen.

“People don’t realize that. They think we’re just an emergency shelter and we do benevolent services," Peters said. "But, as I said, we have a soup kitchen that is here every day, 7 days a week and three meals a day. So, these folks can get nutritious meals.”

Folkes said every act of kindness matters.

“Help whoever you can,” Folkes said. “Because there’s a lot of people out there in need. And you never know if one day that might be you.”

Subway brought 150 sandwiches, 75 cookies and 75 bags of chips to help feed 100 people.

“On average, it costs us 93 cents per person a meal," Peters said. "That’s not very much. So, any donation is never too small. We cannot do this without the support of the surrounding communities.”

Over 40,000 Subway restaurants in more than 60 countries are participating in World Sandwich Day. On Friday, a customer who buys any sub and 30-ounce drink and will then get a sub of equal or lesser value for free. Plus, Subway will donate a meal to Feeding America.

For more information about Mission Outreach and the work they do, click here.

