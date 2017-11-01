Seniors teaching younger students about disaster preparedness

Two Crowley’s Ridge Academy seniors are educating children about disaster preparedness.

“We were presented with the opportunity last year to be on the Youth Preparedness Council for Arkansas, so this summer we went to Little Rock and worked in the field some,” said Alicen Wilcox, a senior. “We were challenged to come back here and work in our communities.”

Wilcox and her partner, Emery Steele, started a disaster preparedness course for fifth graders in their school.

“We are teaching them once a week,” Wilcox said.

“We are teaching them a lot of things,” Steele said. “Right now, we are going over severe weather. We are teaching them how to be prepared for these different kinds of disasters that can happen.”

They're teaching the kids about fires, severe weather and earthquakes, and what to always have ready in their homes.

They hope the students spread the information to their homes and community.

“Through assignments that we give to the kids, through homework, we hope that they will take that home to their parents and their parents will learn,” Wilcox said. “We are hoping that even if we reach one family, and one family is safer, then we did our job correctly.”

The girls said it has also been a learning experience for them also.

“We want to see as many people as possible be extremely prepared,” Steele said. “These things happen here. They can happen at any point. If these kids have a small bit of training, it could be a better outcome during a disaster.”

The high school seniors meet with the students once a week and the course lasts 9 weeks.

