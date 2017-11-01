JPD: man repeatedly threatened to kill woman and her children

Jonesboro police say a man who was caught breaking into his girlfriend’s home later called her place of work and threatened to kill her and her children.

On Oct. 30, Jonesboro police were dispatched to the 2200-block of Sybel Cove in reference to a break-in. Officers found Justin Brown, 28, of Paragould, inside the home.

“The reporting officer noted that earlier that day, he contacted Brown walking in a roadway,” a probable cause affidavit states. “He located a loaded, nine shot 22 lr revolver on his person.”

The report states Brown was released after that contact. Back at the home, Brown told police the door was unlocked and that he was let inside by a child.

“The victim, who was not on scene, advised that the door should have been locked and that Brown did not have permission to be there.”

After speaking to both parties, the officer cited Brown for criminal trespass and released him.

“A short time after the incident, dispatch was advised that Brown was calling the victim at work, threatening to kill her and her children,” court documents state. “Brown called her several times, even acting as different people.”

A probable cause affidavit states an officer who worked security at the victim’s work overheard the conversations and threats.

“Brown even stated that he had nine bullets in a gun and that he was going to put all the bullets into her,” the affidavit said. “He also stated that he was going to kill himself for her.”

Brown allegedly said he was waiting at a nearby McDonalds for the victim to get off work. Officers made contact with him there and arrested him.

During a court appearance on Oct. 31, a judge found probable cause to charge Brown with felony terroristic threatening and misdemeanor harassing communications. The felony charge carries with it the potential for up to 6 years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines.

Brown’s bond was set at $2,500. He bonded out of jail shortly after 4 p.m. on Nov. 1.

