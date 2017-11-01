Southside set to begin construction on new city hall

The City of Southside is set to begin construction soon on their new city hall.

The piece of land along Batesville Drive was purchased in Sept. 2016 and Southside Mayor Ray Bowman said they just paid it off two weeks ago.

“Trying to do it one step at a time,” Bowman said.

So with the land paid for and cleared, it’s almost time to start construction on a building, but the mayor said he is willing to work a little slower if that means the project is done correctly.

City officials are still deciding exactly what they want the building to look like and have inside it before they bid out the project.

“Our goal is to do something right and expandable for the future generations,” Bowman said. “For whatever the city needs down the road, we give them a good foundation for it.”

Mayor Bowman said they also don’t want to leave future leaders in debt.

They plan to have the city hall paid off within five years.

A special city council meeting is scheduled for Thursday night at 7 p.m. to discuss the project.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android