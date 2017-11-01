Newark to redo most of its sewer system

The City of Newark is set to repair much of their sewage system next year.

The city council recently approved the $600,000 project. It will be paid for through a 4-year loan from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Mayor Jim Cunningham said many of the old lines that are set to be replaced are concrete and have disintegrated over time.

He said they want to eventually annex more land into Newark and they need a sewage system that can support that growth.

Cunningham said the construction work should start at the beginning of 2018.

