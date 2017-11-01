Asian beetles invading homes across Arkansas

Multi-colored Asian Lady Beetles are looking to get inside people's homes as winter gets closer.

According to a report from Little Rock affiliate KARK, the beetles can often be confused with a ladybug.

According to Dr. John Hopkins, Extension Entomologist with the University of Arkansas, the beetles have a white area behind the head with a black shape that resembles the letter 'M.'

Unlike ladybugs, the imported insects don't like to be out in the cold and they will bite.

"It likes to come into our homes in buildings over winter in vast numbers," Hopkins said.

Residents like Dana Hughes can attest to having to deal with an early invasion of beetles.

"It looked like it was raining but it was the beetles, they were just swarming," Hughes said,

According to Dr. Hopkins, sealing cracks and crevices around the home is the best way to prevent beetles from invading the home during the winter months.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android