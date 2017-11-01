New jobs coming with Bad Boy Mowers expansion

A company in Independence County is expanding again, bringing new jobs.

Bad Boy Mowers in Batesville has finished clearing 16.5 acres of land that the company bought.

Scott Lancaster, general counsel for Bad Boy Mowers, said the company just finished construction on an 85,000-square-foot building after they outgrew their existing facility three years sooner than expected.

Bad Boy Mowers is the second largest employer in Independence county with 730 employees.

The new site will house even more jobs.

“It will enable us to grow and create probably in the neighborhood of 125 additional jobs in the next three to four years so we will continue to make an even bigger economic footprint in the area,” Lancaster said.

Most of the new construction will be manufacturing space.

The company hopes to build a new corporate office on the property along the highway.

