New restaurant set to open in downtown Jonesboro

Main Street in Downtown Jonesboro could soon have a new business.

Signs are going up for a new Mexican restaurant called La Cueva.

The restaurant will be located where The Basement was previously located before it closed.

They plan to hold a grand opening on Monday, Nov. 6.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android