State Prisoner: K2 is the drug of choice in AR prisons

An Arkansas Department of Correction inmate says inmates are getting K2, also known as synthetic marijuana, from high-ranking correction officers, according to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK.

The inmate, who did not want to be identified, said K2 is taking over state prisons.

The reason for the infiltration being that it's easier to pass the state’s drug test, the prisoner said.

ADC spokesperson Solomon Graves disputed the prisoner’s allegation.

Graves said in a statement to KARK that the allegation that correctional officers with a high-rank smuggling K2 into prison are not supported by facts available to ADC management.

