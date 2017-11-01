Craighead County Justice of the Peace Jim Bryant passes away

Craighead County Justice of the Peace Jim Bryant passed away Monday.

According to Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, Bryant passed away at St. Bernards Medical Center.

Craighead County Judge Ed Hill told Region 8 News Bryant had been in and out of the hospital for the past few months.

Bryant served more than 20 years on the Craighead County Quorum Court as a Justice of the Peace for District 3.

Hill said the entire Quorum Court will miss him greatly.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 3 at the Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. A visitation will take place beforehand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Hill said there is no word yet on when they plan to fill his seat on the Quorum Court.

Bryant was 79-year-old.

