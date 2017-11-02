Firefighter's son burned, co-workers ask for help

A central Arkansas fire department is asking the community for help after the son of one of its own firefighters was severely burned.

According to KARK, seven-year-old Ronald Weaver, accidentally fell into a campfire last week and suffered third-degree burns over nearly 40-percent of his body.

His dad, Lt. Destin Weaver, is an eight-year veteran with the Maumelle Fire Department.

"We're a tight-knit group. We're a family unit and to have one of our own going through it, it's difficult on all of us," said Drew Nichols of the Maumelle Fire Department.

Ronald is undergoing treatment at Arkansas Children's Hospital, but faces a long recovery.

So far, Ronald has undergone surgery to graft skin on his hand, wrist & chest, but many more procedures and treatments lie ahead in the days and weeks to come.

The medical bills for this treatment and extended hospital stay will be significant.

You can help ease the burden on the Weaver family by donating to this fundraiser sponsored by the Maumelle Professional Firefighters Association.

Click HERE to make your donation.

