2 seriously injured in shooting, including suspect

Two men are in serious condition after a shooting in Sharp County early Thursday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sharp County authorities were dispatched to Agnos Rd., just west of Ash Flat to investigate.

Police found 28-year-old Jeremy Watkins and 34-year-old Freddy Johnston both with gunshot wounds, according to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Counts named Johnston as the suspect. An officer is at the hospital with him.

No formal charges have been filed yet in the case.

