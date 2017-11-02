Man accused of killing dogs, charged with animal cruelty

A man with a criminal history was arrested in Cleburne County on multiple counts of animal cruelty.

Sheriff Chris Brown stated Jacob James was arrested on Oct. 23 after investigating a complaint of animal cruelty on Oct. 15. The complaint came from Sager Road in west Pangburn.

It was reported that James had taken possession of a rifle and took it to a neighbor's house.

The complainant said he then heard a few gunshots and witnessed James "carry off a dog that appeared to be deceased."

According to the sheriff, the dog reportedly had puppies a few days before the incident. Some were missing and another one was found dead.

It was discovered that James had a previous felony conviction in Arkansas.

James was booked into the Cleburne County Jail on four counts of animal cruelty and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

