Escaped inmate appears in court

A judge found probable cause Thursday to charge an escaped inmate found last week hiding in a family’s garbage can.

Jonathan Ware, 31, of Harrisburg appeared before Craighead County District Judge David Boling who found probable cause to charge him with third-degree escape.

On Monday, Oct. 23, Ware suffered a knife wound to the back after police said he attacked another man with a golf club.

He was taken to a Jonesboro hospital for treatment and was being taken back to Poinsett County on Tuesday, Oct. 24, to face charges when investigators said he used a radar gun to break the back glass of the patrol car and escape.

Jonesboro police and Craighead County sheriff’s deputies spent several hours searching for Ware in the area near Caraway and Harrisburg Roads.

The following morning, a man walking his wife out to her car heard a noise coming from his garbage can and called 911.

The homeowner then got his gun and aimed it at the trashcan, preventing Ware from escaping again, until a deputy arrived.

Boling set Ware’s bond at $200,000 and ordered him to appear in Craighead County Circuit Court on Dec. 27. Ware is also charged with several misdemeanors including criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

He’s also due in Poinsett County Circuit Court on Nov. 29, where a judge found probable cause to charge him with second-degree battery for the alleged assault. He’s being held in that case on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

