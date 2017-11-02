PLWC plans emergency response drill

A local utility is planning an emergency response drill for next week.

Paragould Light Water and Cable states on their Facebook page the drill will be at their water treatment plant on 5th Ave. It will take place on Nov. 8 around 9 a.m., weather permitting.

The drill is for a chlorine leak at the plant.

Those involved in the drill include personnel with PLWC, the Office of Emergency Management, Paragould Fire Department, Paragould Police Department, Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, and the Greene County Rescue Squad.

