Marching bands win state championship

A couple of marching bands from Region 8 took top honors at a recent state competition.

In the Class A competition, Rector was champion while in Class AAAA Paragould received first place.

Marching bands from Piggott and Pocahontas won third place in Class AA and AAA, respectively.

The 2017 State Marching Contest happened Monday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The following are the full results from the event:

