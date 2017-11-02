AGFC begins search for new director

Little Rock (AGFC) - With the recent announcement of current director Jeff Crow stepping down in February, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has begun the process of advertising and recruiting its next leader.

At the October meeting of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Commissioner Ken Reeves of Harrison said, “I have a deep sense of gratitude for the job that Jeff Crow has done, for his integrity, his devotion to this agency, the employees of this agency and all the good things he has done for this Commission.”

Commission Chairman Steve Cook from Malvern echoed that sentiment.

“Crow has done a great job as director,” Cook said. “He has followed in the foundation of his predecessor, Mike Knoedl, and has had one of the most difficult tenures of any leader of the AGFC. The discovery of CWD, the groundwork to establish new management for greentree reservoirs and the promotion of a new pay plan for employees are only a few of the monumental tasks he has accomplished in his time at the agency.”

Cook says the Commission now looks forward to the future and is searching both internally and externally for the person who will lead the Commission to even greater heights.

“This is by no means an easy position to fill,” Cook said. “The AGFC is a multi-faceted agency involved in many aspects of conservation, and the director must be able to not only keep pace, but excel in many disciplines. He or she needs to have great communication skills and be an extremely high-energy person who is able to get out of bed, get to work and stick with it until the job is done, no matter what time the clock says.”

Cook says high moral character and integrity also are trademarks that have been a common theme in AGFC directors that he says must be maintained.

“This is the person that will lead hundreds of men and women to benefit the wildlife, habitat and recreational opportunities the public has entrusted us with,” Cook said. “At times, it can be a difficult and highly criticized position, so having a solid moral compass to make the right decision and stand up to that criticism, even if the right decision is unpopular, is a vital trait that needs to continue in our agency’s leadership.”

A full list of requirements, as well as background about the Commission, can be found at https://www.agfc.com/en/employment/agfc-director-search. All resumes and cover letters should be at the AGFC Headquarters no later than 4:30 p.m. Nov. 22. From there the Commission will review all submissions and select those to be interviewed.