First harvest certificate from AGFC

Little Rock (AGFC) - Want to memorialize those unforgettable first Arkansas hunting and fishing moments? The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is recognizing those experiences with first deer, first fish, first turkey and first duck full-color certificates.

When you’ve accomplished the memorable event, visit www.agfc.com/freepubs, scroll to the bottom and choose the certificate you want to display to commemorate that accomplishment and welcome a new outdoors person into the fold.

Simply fill the Portable Document File (.pdf) out online and print it on your color printer, or download the photo placement version to customize the certificate with an image of the lucky hunter and their harvest.